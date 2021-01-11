Jasmin Bhasin: I Know Aly Goni is the One for Me, Don’t Mind Getting Married This Year

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed one of the most shocking eliminations of the season on Sunday. The eviction brought tears to even host Salman Khan's eyes. TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who was touted as one of the strongest contenders to win the show, was evicted after receiving the least number of votes.

Upon learning Jasmin's eviction, Aly Goni had an asthma attack and started crying inconsolably. He kept requesting Salman to let him leave the show with Jasmin. Salman also got emotional and asked Aly to breathe and stay strong.

After coming out of the show, Jasmin opened up about her marriage plans with Aly Goni. She told ETimes that she truly loves Aly and is only waiting for their parents' approval for their relationship.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost the (Earlier, we were just friends). Once they approve of our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (Then I won't wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.”

Immediately after getting eliminated from the show, Jasmin decided to visit her friends – Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. “After leaving the Bigg Boss house, I was thinking about a lot of things, including my fans’ reaction towards my game. I didn’t know what people outside were thinking about me. So I was a little low and decided to go to Bharti and Haarsh’s house first. They are my support system,” she said.