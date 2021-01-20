Jasmin Bhasin 'Misses' Hugging Aly Goni Hard in Bigg Boss 14, Pens Loving Note to Him

Jasmin Bhasin, who got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house two weeks ago, has shared a heart-warming note for Aly Goni, who is emerging as one of the strongest contenders in the show. Jasmin and Aly had declared their love for each other publicly during the former's eviction. Post Jasmin's exit from the show, the two have been openly speaking about their feelings for each other.

And now, Jasmin has penned a loving note to Aly, saying that she is missing hugging him hard as she would do inside the BB14 house. Sharing Aly's picture, Jamsin wrote, "Missing hugging you hard and listening to the beat of your heart... Feeling your smell and that wonderful charming spell my sher @alygoni."

Upon learning Jasmin's eviction, Aly Goni had an asthma attack and started crying inconsolably. He kept requesting host Salman Khan to let him leave the show with Jasmin. Salman also got emotional and asked Aly to breathe and stay strong.

After coming out of the show, Jasmin opened up about her marriage plans with Aly Goni. She told ETimes that she truly loves Aly and is only waiting for their parents' approval for their relationship.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost the (Earlier, we were just friends). Once they approve of our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (Then I won't wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me.”