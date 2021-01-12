Jasmin Bhasin on Fight With Rakhi Sawant: Merely Reacted to Her Comments About My Face

In a shocking turn of events, popular television actress Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the few weeks before her eviction, Jasmin had engaged in a nasty war of words with Rakhi Sawant. Jasmin had also turn physically aggresive after forcefully putting a costume on her face and injuring her nose.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, "Jasmin was asked if she 'crossed a line' with her comments on Rakhi's rhinoplasty. Jasmin said, I did not start that conversation. It was purely a reaction to Rakhi’s comments about my face, my body and the way I look. She said unwarranted things about me, and I reacted. I would never bring up someone’s cosmetic surgeries because in the future, I may opt for them. I believe there is nothing wrong with surgically enhancing your looks if it makes you happy."

She also talked about former co-star Rashami Desai calling her rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni out for bullying Vikas Gupta. Jasmin said that it was wrong of Rashami to call him a bully and added that if this conversation would have happened in front of her, she wouldn't have been kind with her words. She also added that Rashami is not "fond of" her.

She was also asked, who apart from Aly has the capability to win Bigg Boss 14. "Rubina can take the trophy home because she is a clever and manipulative woman," Jasmin said.