Jasmin Bhasin On Rashami Desai Replacing Her: In Naagin, Lot Of Actors Enter And Exit

Jasmin Bhasin’s character in 'Naagin 4' was bumped off in February, and popular TV star Rashami Desai was brought on board as a new entrant in the supernatural television series. Interestingly, the two actresses had shared screen space in the fiction show, 'Dil Se Dil Tak', which ended in 2018.

There was a strong buzz that Rashami replaced Jasmin on the show. However, Jasmin had shut down all such rumours, saying that her exit from the show was planned from day one.

Now, Jasmin has once again opened up about the same. "I have clarified and once again I am saying that my character was always supposed to eventually end in the show. I knew about it well in advance. I don’t understand why till date I get questioned why I had to leave the show in mid wherein clarifications had already been done. It is a weekend property full of twists and turns. In Naagin, a lot of actors enter while a lot of actors make an exit from the show," Jasmin Bhasin told Telly Chakkar.

Meanwhile, if a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Dipika Kakar has been approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Taking to her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor recently clarified that Naagin 4 was going to end and would have a fantastic four-episode finale. The producer of the supernatural thriller also added that they'd be soon jumping into Naagin 5.

Ekta has been keen on getting Dipika on board for the longest time, the report in Pinkvilla stated. However, it remains to be seen if the Bigg Boss 12 winner will give her nod or not.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria. In a video, posted on her Instagram, Ekta thanked all of them for being a part of her show, and shared that she'd come back to them with something special. She also assured her viewers that they worked really hard on the script of Naagin 5.

