Jasmin Bhasin Poses In Comfy Jumpsuit, Rahul Vaidya Calls Her His ‘Sweetheart’

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin is known for her bubbly personality and impeccable fashion style. On Thursday, she posted a slew of photos on her Instagram page in which she can be seen sitting on a slab by a window donning an all blue and white chequered jumpsuit. She looks gorgeous in this classy piece. She opted for subtle makeup with just glossy lips and hair tied in a ponytail. While in one photograph Jasmin is looking out of the window, lost in her thoughts, in the second, she stylishly poses to the camera. She captioned the post with a perfect quote that stated that she is a “sweetheart” just like “cinnamon”.

Many appreciated the actress’s look and among them was her boyfriend and actor, Aly Goni, who wrote that she is his favourite “cinnamon candy”. He also dropped a heart eyes emoji at the end. The couple’s fans have been drooling over their chemistry. But it was singer Rahul Vaidya’s comment that got everyone’s attention. He called her his “sweetheart” and also ended his comment with heart eyes emoticon.

Many fans replied to him that if his new wife and actress Disha Parmar sees this comment, she will beat him up. One of them suggested he leave Disha and marry Jasmin. While another jokingly wrote that now Aly and Disha will wonder if anyone respects their feelings too.

Rahul and Jasmin bonded quite well during their latest stint together in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. During their time on the show, they used to chill together and have a lot of fun. They were seen teasing each other on many occasions. Their friendship continued even after the reality show ended and recently Jasmin even attended Rahul and Disha’s wedding. The two sure give some amazing BFF goals.

