Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Her Secret Marriage Rumours With Aly Goni: 'Jab Bhi Mein Shaadi Karoongi...'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story is no secret. The two actors are widely popular and their Jodi enjoys a massive fan following. While Jasmin and Aly’s fans are eagerly waiting for the two actors to tie the knot, recently their secret wedding rumours made headlines. It all started after Jasmin’s picture dressed in a gorgeous bridal lehenga went viral on social media.

However, Jasmin Bhasin has now dismissed all reports of her secret wedding with Aly Goni. She took to her Instagram stories and refuted these rumours. Jasmin talked about how her wedding will not be a secret and added that she is currently busy with her work. “To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Wedding Pictures’ Mere pyaare doston jab bhi zindagi mein shaadi karoongi dhoom dhaam se kardongi, aapko bhi invite karoongi. Chori chori nahi karoongi, Isiliye please ye sab likhna band hardo yaar. Mein sirf aur sirf kaam mein busy hoon filhaal. (To all the portals posting my pictures and writing ‘Jasmin Bhasin’s Secret Wedding Pictures’, my dear friends, whenever I plan to get married, I will inform everyone and will invite the media as well. I will not hide it, so please stop writing false news. At present, I am only busy with my work)," she wrote.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are not married yet. The couple was best friends for a long time before they confessed love for each other in Bigg Boss 14. The pictures of Jasmin’s bridal look which went viral a few days before were from one of her music videos titled Pyaar Karate Ho Na.

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin is currently working on her Punjabi film titled Honeymoon in which she will be seen with Gippy Grewal. Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, Honeymoon is a big-budgeted Punjabi romantic comedy backed by, Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar, and Vicky Bahri. The film went on floors on the 11th of January this year.

