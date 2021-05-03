Jasmin Bhasin Reveals How She Overcame Depression

Jasmin Bhasin’s vivacious personality is what people die for. Although she is surging high on success after her stint in Bigg Boss 14, she too had meltdowns during her struggling days. Recently, the actressrevealed how she dealt with depression during her initial years in the industry and overcame suicidal thoughts that she often experienced.In conversation with a chat show Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin went on length to talk about how harrowing her struggling days were when she first moved to Mumbai. She told that rejection in multiple auditions shook her confidence and she started to lose faith in herself. “I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day,” she added.

On how she overcame all this, the actress revealed that only self-love can help end this battle. She told that one needs to accept themselves the way they are. The person battling with it needs to end this battle within himself first. One needs to accept his flaws because these flaws make everyone unique and different from each other, she stresses. The actress also mentioned that without difference, everyone will look the same like dolls in a toy shop.

Furthermore, she said that as long as a person is confident and determined towards his goal, no one can stop him. If he is hundred percent sure about his ambition and is willing to put in efforts for not being burdened with the remorse of not making that attempt all his life then, nothing and nobody can derail him.

On the work front, Jasmin is reining success as she appeared in two music videos after Bigg Boss 14. Her chemistry with beau Aly Goni is gaining much love from fans. She was last seen in the music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with Aly. Before this, both appeared in another music video, Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar.

