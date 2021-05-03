Jasmin Bhasin Reveals How She Overcame Depression

On how she overcame all this, the actress revealed that only self-love can help end this battle. She told that one needs to accept themselves the way they are. The person battling with it needs to end this battle within himself first. One needs to accept his flaws because these flaws make everyone unique and different from each other, she stresses. The actress also mentioned that without difference, everyone will look the same like dolls in a toy shop.
Furthermore, she said that as long as a person is confident and determined towards his goal, no one can stop him. If he is hundred percent sure about his ambition and is willing to put in efforts for not being burdened with the remorse of not making that attempt all his life then, nothing and nobody can derail him.On the work front, Jasmin is reining success as she appeared in two music videos after Bigg Boss 14. Her chemistry with beau Aly Goni is gaining much love from fans. She was last seen in the music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with Aly. Before this, both appeared in another music video, Tera Suit by Tony Kakkar.
Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry
LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam