Jasmin Bhasin Reveals It Was Difficult to Find Medical Care For Covid-positive Mother
Jasmin Bhasin Reveals It Was Difficult to Find Medical Care For Covid-positive Mother

Image Source: IANS

Jasmin Bhasin revealed that her mother has contracted Covid-19 and it was difficult for her father to find a bed for her.

India is facing a horrific situation with a continuous hike reported in Covid-19 cases. The virus spreading with supersonic speed has led healthcare infrastructure to dwindle. Many celebrities across the globe are channelizing their mass reach to accumulate resources and helping people facing current challenges while some are seen expressing disappointment on the heart wrenching situation on social media. Recently, the television actress Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter and expressed how heartbroken she is on the lack of medical resources in the country and opened up how her mother too faced a similar situation.

Earlier today, Jasmin tweeted about her distress on everyday deaths, people struggling to find beds in hospitals, and the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. Sharing the post on social media, she revealed that a few days back, her family was also grappling with the same situation. Her mother was seriously ill and finding a bed in a hospital was a task. She said she can feel the pain everyone is going through as her old father was struggling to look for medical care for her mother. In the end, she said that everyone is going through the same.

Jasmin’s parents live in Kota whereas she is living with Aly Gony and his family in Jammu.

Jasmin has never shied away from expressing her emotions on social media. Earlier, the actress shared her concerns for people who meddled in this crisis and urged everyone to stay confined to their homes and follow safety measures strictly.

While talking to Etimes, the actress had said that how the second wave of Covid-19 is so bad that one is not even safe even inside their own house. On talking about how everyone has been suffering from loneliness amid pandemic, she said, “Most people are suffering from loneliness, being alone, or being locked into the houses. Touchwood, fortunately we made the right decision and came to Jammu to Aly’s family.” She added that both she and Aly are happy to be around the family and friends.

first published:May 01, 2021, 19:15 IST