Jasmin Bhasin Says She and Rubina Dilaik Can't be Friends, Calls Her Outburst 'a Performance'

The tides are always turning in the ever-changing Bigg Boss house. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, who were once best of friends in the house, turned foes after a captaincy task a couple of months ago. Since then, the two never really got along as they did initially. However, when Jasmin got eliminated on Sunday, Rubina was heard telling Rakhi that she regretted not mending ways with Jasmin. Rubina also said that she should have taken the initiative to talk to her and sort their differences out.

Now, Jasmin has spoken about her bond with Rubina inside the house and the Shakti actress' emotional breakdown post her eviction from the show.

"My friendship with Rubina Dilaik has no future. But I don't hold any grudge against her nor do I have any immunity. She claims herself to be so mature and understanding and in fact, she thought everyone else in the house is a fool. She has always said that she has the right realisations at the right time so, why didn't she understand this time? Maybe she understood after my eviction that it was the right time to say the dialogue and give a performance and she did that," Jasmin told ETimes.

Jasmin, however, maintains that she will definitely continue to be friends with Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla. "Abhinav Shukla is a really sweet person and I genuinely like him. I don't mind hanging out with Rubina or chilling with her. It's nothing like she is a bad person or something, but we can't be friends'," said the actress.