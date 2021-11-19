Jasmin Bhasin Shares Exquisite Pics in Ethnic Look, Asks Beau Aly Goni to Caption it

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, actress Jasmin Bhasin often makes headlines for her relationship with fellow Bigg Boss housemate, actor Aly Goni. The pair frequently upload pictures with each other and exchange comments. Both Bhasin and Aly have also appeared in various music videos, the latest being 2 Phone by Neha Kakkar.

Bhasin recently shared a photo on Instagram in which she looks stunning in an all-black embroidered ensemble and flawless subtle makeup with nude lips. The actress wore the dupatta as a veil with her outfit, and accessorised with a red rose tucked into her hair bun and a large exquisite maangtika on her head.

Bhasin apparently asked Aly to write a caption for her. “Caption aap dedo,” she said without naming or tagging Aly. To which, Aly replied in a mushy manner, “Caption chodo mujhe lelo, you most beautiful girl.” The PDA didn't stop there. Bhasin then responded to Aly's comment saying, “ Aly Goni, you are already taken,” followed by two kiss emojis.

Many celebrities including Himanshi Khurana, Tony Kakkar, and ex-BB14 contestant Shardul Pandit commented on Bhasin’s post. While Himanshi called her “Khoobsurat”, Tony dropped fire emoji in the comment section. Singer Gurnazar Chattha and comedian Bharti Singh’s comments can also be seen.

On Bigg Boss 14, Bhasin and Aly proclaimed their love for one another. They used to be very good friends before that. Following the completion of the show, the actors collaborated on a number of projects. The charming pair likes going to new locations together and posting images of their adventures on social media. From hanging together at parties to wishing each other happy birthdays and giving each other amusing names, their relationship and affection appear to be unshakeable.

