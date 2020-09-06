Jasmin Bhasin Shares Picture with Aly Goni, Says 'Will Be Besties Forever'

Actress Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram and shared a cute picture with actor and best friend Aly Goni. In the caption of the picture, the actress mentioned the reason behind them staying friends forever.

"My BFF and I will be besties forever because we are both too lazy to find new friends," Jasmin wrote alongside the picture.

Jasmin and Aly are often linked together. Expressing her disappointment on the same, Jasmin told Times Of India, "I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends. I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that's upsetting."

The actress added, "These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn't meet that criteria for sure (laughs)," said Jasmin.

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Aly were last seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Before that, the actors were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatra Khatra.