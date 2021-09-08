Jasmin Bhasin Shares Romantic Photo With Aly Goni from Their Trip to Leh and Ladakh

Television actors and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were recently in Ladakh for a vacation. The couple was accompanied by a few friends, including Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee. On Tuesday, Jasmin shared a romantic picture with Aly from their vacation. In the photo, the couple is standing under the stars and striking an adorable pose for the cameras.

Sharing the cute photo, Jasmin wrote, “Under the stars, with my moon." Aly Goni also shared a dreamlike photo with his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin, on his Instagram account. Julie, a dog, also featured in the photo. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Zyada khwahishen nahi aye Zindagi tujhse.. Bas Agla kadam Pichle se Behtareen ho.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who had been best friends for a long time, confessed their feelings for each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They admitted to having feelings for each other on national television and since then have become one of the most sought-after couples of the television industry.

In an earlier interview, Aly had shared how it was ‘amazing’ to realise that he loves Jasmin in the Bigg Boss house. “I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right,” the actor told Indian Express.com.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here