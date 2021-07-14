Jasmin Bhasin Shares This Update on Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Wedding

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar this Friday and ahead of the wedding, couple’s friends have shared their excitement. Rahul’s Bigg Boss housemates and friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will also be attending the celebrity wedding. Recently Jasmin was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi who asked her how she is preparing for the wedding. In a video shared by ETimes on their Instagram handle, the actress revealed that she was looking forward to the occasion and is planning on what to wear to the wedding.

Jasmin was spotted outside a building in Mumbai, wearing a white shirt with denim jeans and a blue face mask. As she was heading towards her car, photographers asked her about her own wedding plans with partner Aly. The question came after former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to see the couple get married. To this Jasmin replied that first Rakhi should get married. The actress was then asked about an update regarding Rahul and Disha’s wedding. Jasmin told them that she has to go for trials and see what she will wear to the wedding. The actress also mentioned that she could not rehearse for her performance during pre-wedding ceremonies like Sangeet and Mehendi functions since she is busy shooting. However, Jasmin did reveal that she will be visiting places to select her outfit for the occasion. She told the paparazzi in Hindi that she has to look pretty for Rahul’s wedding.

The former Indian Idol contestant proposed to Disha for marriage while he was inside the Bigg Boss house earlier this year. After coming out of the house, Rahul revealed that he was serious about his proposal and the two frequently featured in each other’s Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Jasmin also made her relationship with Aly official during Bigg Boss season 14. Ever since the reality show got over, the couple has worked together in music videos including that of singer Tony Kakkar.

