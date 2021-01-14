Jasmin Bhasin Spotted with Friends Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14

Actress Jasmin Bhasin recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss house. It is for the first time after eviction that she has been spotted with her friends Punit Pathak, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya. All of them had gone out for dinner.

Jasmin was seen wearing a white shirt which she had teamed up with a pair of grey pants.

While clicking photos one of the paparazzi asked her who she wanted to see as the Bigg Boss Season 14 winner. She was quick to reply and said Aly Goni should be the winner. In a candid talk, she also mentioned that the host of the show Salman Khan loves her and she loves him too. She also thanked the people for the love and support that they have showered on her.

Towards the end of the clip, Jasmin is jokingly heard saying, “I am the winner whoever wants to take the trophy they can”.

Meanwhile, Bharti added a lot of fun elements to the video. When Jasmin says that she loves Aly and wants him to win, Bharti is heard saying I love Harsh and I want to marry him. One of the photographers enlightens Bharti that she is already married to Harsh. In reply, Bharti sarcastically gives an expression of shock. Bharti wore a printed dress for the outing.

Bharti and Jasmin too posed separately for the camera in which they can be seen hugging and laughing. During this photo session, someone called Jasmin slim, to which Bharti asked is she not slim? The person who made this remark said that she looks cute the way she is.