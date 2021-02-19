Jasmin Bhasin Steps Out in Outfit with Price Tag Still on, Trolls Have a Go at Her

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's has only grown ever since her exit from the reality show. Fans love seeing her on social media as she keeps getting snapped out and about in Mumbai.

However, Jasmin was recently attacked by trols for wearing an outfit with price tag still on. She wore a purple dress that she paired with a striped top with puffed sleeves. She also wore matching purple boots with her outfit. While she looked really cute, it was the price tag on her dress that got everyone's attention.

As soon as a video made it's way to social media, many people pointed it out and asked Jasmin if she was in a hurry to dress up.

Meanwhile, Jasmin's romance with co-contestant Aly Goni caught a lot of eyeballs in Bigg Boss 14. She got evicted but Aly has entered the finale week now and is competing with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant for the trophy.

About her relationship with Aly, Jasmin had told IANS after her BB exit, "He has always had his life and I have led my life. We've been friends but this realisation is a very new feeling for us, so once he is out we'll explore it."

Bigg Boss 14 finale is on February 21.