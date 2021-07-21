Jasmin Bhasin Stuns Aly Goni With Her Gorgeous Photos from Rahul-Disha's Wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 and their wedding was a close-knit affair in which only the family members and close friends were present. The wedding was followed by a grand reception wherein Rahul and Disha’s industry friends were invited. Both the events looked no less than a dream. Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta, Pavitra Punia, Ejaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, among many other TV stars graced the reception with their presence.

Rahul’s BFFs Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were by his side throughout, from the planning to the execution. Now, Jasmin has shared her pictures from the DisHul wedding. In the caption, the actress mentioned that she was feeling no less than a princess.

Jasmin donned a stunning blue lehenga choli and paired it with an ivory gold potli bag. As the lehenga choli had heavy embroidery, the TV actress chose to go with minimal accessories. Jasmin was only wearing some golden bangles in her hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Fans and her industry friends heaped praises on her look and showered love in the comment section. Aly Goni commented “Mashallah" on her photos. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Shardul Pandit called Jasmin’s wedding look “Haseen."

While many of her fans complimented the actress for her gorgeous looks, some asked her to post a click in the reception outfit too. In Rahul’s grand wedding reception, Jasmin had donned a sequenced pink saree. The videos and photos from the reception went all viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

Aly and Jasmin bonded well with Rahul during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. While Rahul and Aly were the BB14 finalists, Jasmin got evicted earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here