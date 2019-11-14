Jasmin Bhasin to Co-star with Nia Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, Here's Her First Look

On Wednesday night, television director, producer and joint managing director of Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to welcome actress Jasmin Bhasin to the "world of Nagins". Ekta shared Jasmin's look from the upcoming show Naagin 4.

"Welcome to the world of Nagins @jasminbhasin2806 . @jasminbhasin2806 in and as NAGIN Bhagya ka zehreela Khel....," Ekta Kapoor captioned her post. In the clip shared by Ekta, Jasmin is seen all fiery in a white dress.

Jasmin also took to her Instagram to share the promo from Nagin 4. She thanked Ekta for the role and even apologised for "denying or ignoring" questions about her role in the upcoming serial. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "And for everyone who wanted to see me back on television, I am back in an as nagin." Bhasin further said she had no intention to "lie or ignore" but "it's best for some things to be revealed at the right moment. I hope you all will forgive me and give me the same amount of love like always."

Jasmin, who made her television debut with Tashan-E-Ishq on Zee TV where she played the role of Twinkle Taneja, was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji in Star Plus. She also played the role of Teni Bhanushali in the Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Apart from these, Jasmin also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Ekta had recently also confirmed that Nia Sharma will be playing one of the leads in Naagin 4.

