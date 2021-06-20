Jasmin Bhasin to Purchase a House for Parents in Mumbai, Hiroyuki Sanada Joins the Cast of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Popular Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is the latest addition to the cast of Keanu Reeves-fronted “John Wick: Chapter 4". Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts. Sanada joins Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson in the project, reported Deadline.

Before her big Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma had stepped into the entertainment industry with her modelling work. She had participated in fashion shows, photoshoots and even acted in television commercials. Before her Bollywood debut, Anushka had undergone training at an acting class, and a video from those days has gone viral.

Actress Sushmita Sen took to social media on Saturday to celebrate one year of release of her web series Aarya. “She lost everything, to eventually find herself" #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip, the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation," she wrote as caption with a still she posted on Instagram.

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin revealed in a recent interview that she plans on buying a house in Mumbai for her parents. Jasmin said that she has not been able to see her parents for over a year due to Covid-19 and hence she misses them terribly.

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 14, is back to reality TV with the show Swayamvar. She wants actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner. “I feel Salman sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on Bigg Boss," said Arshi.

