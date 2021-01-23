Jasmin Bhasin to Re-enter Bigg Boss 14 House for Boyfriend Aly Goni?

In a shocking twist, Jasmin Bhasin, who was expected to be one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14, got evicted from the reality show after receiving the least number of votes recently. Her exit got boyfriend Aly Goni emotional, and host Salman Khan too could not hold back his tears.

However, the actress is reportedly all set to return to the show. Earlier, many other contestants, like Rahul Vaidya, Vikas Gupta, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni, have re-entered the house.

According to a report in The Times of India, Jasmin Bhasin will be on Bigg Boss 14 for a week during the family week. The Naagin 4 actress will be quarantined in a hotel for a week from January 30. After the completion of the mandatory quarantine period, Jasmin will enter the BB house for Aly.

Jasmin Bhasin was earlier nominated by Bigg Boss along with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Aly after they were caught discussing nominations.

While in the initial days, Jasmin entertained viewers with her cute and bubbly personality, after a few weeks, the audience was surprised to see her outspoken side. Bhasin would pick fights and would be often seen provoking others. She also had a fallout with good friend Rubina Dilaik, who she now doesn't want to be friends with anymore.