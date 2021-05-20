Jasmin Bhasin Turns up the Heat in Backless Co-ord Set, See Pic

Popularity and fame are often considered big reasons for a celebrity’s arrogance. However, in her latest interview, TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Bhasinhas asserted that she totally disagrees with this theory. To support her views, the actress added that there is a thin line between a celebrity being arrogant and being occupied with work but people fail to understand this.

"When you are popular, you are often misjudged. There is a thin line between arrogance and somebody being too occupied with things going on professionally and personally," Jasmin told SpotboyE in a recent interview, adding that unfortunately a lot of people don't understand this.Jasmin had become a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14, but she got eliminated just weeks before the show's finale. Following her Bigg Boss journey, she featured in various music videos like Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega with her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni.She also appeared in Punjabi hit Pani Di Gal sung by Maninder Buttar and Asees Kaur. Her recent posts on Instagram have amazed her fans. The actress is loved for her chubby personality. Her latest post where she is seen wearing a white backless ruffled top and a matching skirt attracted many eyeballs.

Jasmin also expressed how she believes that the success of her songs has given a boost to her career. "Both Aly and I used to get a lot of offers but we were never sure. I always thought that I will do music videos only when I’ll be sure about it," the TV actress revealed to the entertainment website, while adding that she is now getting a lot more offers for movies and web projects.

The actress started her career with TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and her performance in Dil se Dil Tak caught many eyes. She also participated in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

