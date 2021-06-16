Jasmin Bhasin's New Music Video 'Tenu Yaad Karaan' Out; Beau Aly Goni Has Best Reaction

Bigg Boss 14 star Jasmin Bhasin features in the music video of the new Punjabi track “Tenu yaad karaan", which was released on Tuesday. The romantic track has been recorded in the voices of Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur, on Gurnazar’s lyrics and composition. The video is about romance blooming between a young boy and a girl at a Punjabi wedding and features Jasmin with Gurnazar.

“Gurnazar is an extremely soft-spoken person and very sweet. I think I definitely found a friend in him and it didn’t feel that I was meeting him for the first time for the shoot. It was such a comfortable atmosphere on the set. Now, whenever I am in Punjab, I can bother Gurnazar and hang out with him," said Jasmin.

Gurnazar said of Jasmin: “She is a fantastic actress and an amazing human being on and off-screen. I just loved working with her. I can safely call Jasmin my best co-star."

Reacting to the song, Jasmin’s boyfriend Aly Goni tweeted, “Beautiful song, @jasminbhasin. You look so pretty."

Beautiful song ❣️ @jasminbhasin u look so pretty specially in patiala suit ufff aur @AseesKaur & @gurnazarchattha ki khoobsoorat awaaz — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 15, 2021

Jasmin Bhasin shot this music video in March this year. Earlier, she and Aly Goni were seen together in the music video, titled ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’. The song has more than 50 million views on YouTube. They also featured together in Tony Kakkar’s music video ‘Tera Suit’.

