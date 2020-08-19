Jasmin Bhasin's Personal Life Getting Affected by Dating Rumours with Aly Goni

Actress Jasmin Bhasin has denied dating Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India co-contestant Aly Goni. She claimed that their relationship rumours are doing the rounds and now it has started to affect her personally as it is ruining the duo's friendship as well.

Jasmin said (via), “I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends, I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours, but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that’s upsetting.”

Jasmin further stressed that the relationship rumours are hampering her chances of finding the right man, which she joked Aly is not. "These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn’t meet that criteria for sure," Jasmin further stressed.

Meanwhile, Jasmin is also said to be part of upcoming season of Bigg Boss. She has been reportedly confirmed to enter the BB 14 house when the new outing begins in September. However, Jasmin has not confirmed BB 14 rumours as yet.

A new BB promo featuring Salman was also launched recently.

More BB 14 updates and confirmation regarding set of contestants will be revealed soon.