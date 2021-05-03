Jasneet Kaur Kant Replaces Zahara Sethjiwala as Malaika in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan that has been making viewers laugh until they cry, will soon see a new face. Ready to step into Malaika’s shoes is actor Jasneet Kaur Kant. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Jasneet has done a few cameo roles on the small screen.

While Malaika is a tomboy with a dabangg attitude, Jasneet on the other hand is a very soft spoken personality. But talking about commonalities, both Jasneet and her reel character Malaika share the same protective attitude towards close friends and family which makes Jasneet a fit for Malaika.

Excited to be a part of the Paltan, Jasneet shares, “I just love Malaika’s character, as she is very different yet very similar to me. I could not be any happier. This is like the best thing happened to me. After doing a few cameos on TV shows and theatre, I was very positive on getting a fitting role in a show for which I gave a lot of auditions and finally Happu Ki Ultan Paltan happened. I have watched the show and have always admired the fact that how the show and the characters portray comedy so effortlessly. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such talented actors as I get to learn a new thing every day. This time the audience will witness a new avatar of dabang Malaika as I step into the role. Now audience will be really keen to see kya nayapan laa rahi hai nayi Malaika?”

