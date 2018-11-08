Jasom Blum was Ushered Out From Israel Film Festival Stage Over Security

Producer Jasom Blum was abruptly ushered out from the stage during the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles after he was booed by the audience over anti-Trump comments. However, a festival official said the reason had to do with his security.Festival director Meir Fenigstein attributed the incident to "some audience members" who "greatly lacked that respect" and said the festival did not remove Blum, and that he was asked to step down from the stage for his own safety, reports variety.com.Blum, who was receiving the festival's Achievement in Film and Television Award, started his acceptance speech at the festival by saying: "The great thing about this country is that you can like (US President Donald) Trump, but I don't have to, and I can say what I feel about it - and I don't like it!"But Blum's speech did not go well with the audience as booing and shouting continued to increase, and a man, later identified as Yossi Diba, stepped on the stage and attempted to pull Blum out."This is the first time we have ever experienced anything like this. I am in total shock, but I realize that yesterday was a very tense day in America with the elections."A majority of the 1,200-plus audience was respectful as Blum was making his remarks. To be clear, the festival did not in any way remove Jason Blum from the stage. To protect him when an audience member in no way associated with the festival charged the podium, the festival security ushered Blum off the stage, Fenigstein added.Later, Blum took to social media to say he was "unfortunately not allowed to finish the speech" he was trying to give at the film festival. He then shared the message he wanted to give.