Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Netflix's New Heist Film, 'Here Comes The Flood'

">Deadline, the new project has been described as an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments. Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films will produce the movie and if a deal is locked with Bateman, he will also serve as a producer with his partner Michael Costigan through their Aggregate Films banner.

The 51-year-old actor most recently starred in hit Netflix series Ozark, which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor and Drama Series nomination for Bateman.

Other nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, a Oustanding Lead Actress, Drama Series nominations for Laura Linney, and an Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama nomination for Julia Garner. In 2019, Bateman won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing: Drama Series for Ozark episode Reparations.

