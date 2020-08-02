MOVIES

Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Netflix's New Heist Film, 'Here Comes The Flood'

Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Netflix's New Heist Film, 'Here Comes The Flood'

'Ozark' star Jason Bateman is in talks with streaming service Netflix to direct its upcoming heist film 'Here Comes The Flood', written by Simon Kinberg.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
">Deadline, the new project has been described as an elevated, character-driven love-story heist movie, with the heist playing out in increments. Kinberg and Audrey Chon, president of Genre Films will produce the movie and if a deal is locked with Bateman, he will also serve as a producer with his partner Michael Costigan through their Aggregate Films banner.

The 51-year-old actor most recently starred in hit Netflix series Ozark, which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor and Drama Series nomination for Bateman.

Other nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, a Oustanding Lead Actress, Drama Series nominations for Laura Linney, and an Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama nomination for Julia Garner. In 2019, Bateman won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing: Drama Series for Ozark episode Reparations.

