Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Netflix's New Heist Film, 'Here Comes The Flood'

Actor-director Jason Bateman is in negotiations with Netflix to helm its upcoming heist movie Here Comes the Flood. The streamer had earlier this year bagged the spec script from Simon Kinberg after a round of competitive bidding.
The 51-year-old actor most recently starred in hit Netflix series Ozark, which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. The show scored 18 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor and Drama Series nomination for Bateman.
Other nominations included Outstanding Drama Series, a Oustanding Lead Actress, Drama Series nominations for Laura Linney, and an Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama nomination for Julia Garner. In 2019, Bateman won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing: Drama Series for Ozark episode Reparations.