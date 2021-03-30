Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Child

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo is going to be a father. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," Derulo wrote on Instagram, on Monday (India time) along with an announcement video. In the video, Derulo strikes a pose with his girlfriend, 26-year-old model Jena Frumes, who flaunts a baby bump.

“Mom & Dad," Frumes wrote alongside an image of Derulo holding her baby bump on the beach.

Derulo revealed in an interview with People magazine last year how he met Frumes just before lockdown, and they started dating shortly afterward. The couple is quite popular on the social media app TikTok, and regularly post videos on the platform.

Previously, Jason Derulo dated singer-actress Jordin Parks, while Jena Frumes dated English footballer Jesse Lingard.