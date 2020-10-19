Jason Derulo Slammed by BTS Army After He Forgets to Tag K-pop Band on Savage Love Remix Success Post

BTS Army, the dedicated fandom of the Korean boyband, has come down heavily on singer Jason Derulo after he neglected to tag them in a post celebrating the success of Savage Love remix. On TikTok, Jason revealed he was celebrating the success of Savage Love remix topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Savage Love remix was Jason's first numero uno song on the chart in 11 years.

He shared a collage of clips from the night and captioned the video, "It's a celebration @#savagelove @hannastocking @ondreazlopez @charlyjordan @itstaylerholder @justmaiko @sommeray @jena @mrmovi3." The singer did not tag or mention BTS in the video.

The video caught BTS' fandom's attention and '#JasonDeruloIsOverParty' started trending on Twitter. Jason tried to rectify the situation by sharing the video on Twitter and mentioning BTS. "Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love," he said. However, the damage was done.

Jason Derulo literally admitted to using BTS. I been knew he was fake the first time he asked for 10M likes on his TikTok with BTS. Hopefully y'all can see it now. #JasonDeruloIsOverParty #JasonDeruloIsCancelled#BringDynamiteBackto#1 pic.twitter.com/YtEFFk1JUI — ᴮᴱMy Hopeᴬᴸᴮᵁᴹ (@MyJHope13) October 19, 2020

Dude even have the guts to mock us, ARMYs?? You just watch, watch how your rank will go down... #JasonDeruloIsOverPartyEdit: don’t watch his tiktok and give him the views I screen recorded the video instead. pic.twitter.com/gufYCwvaSy — Charm⁷⟭⟬ (@Chimtaekookcham) October 19, 2020

we should’ve guessed this man wanted clout the minute he said he wanted 10M likes on his tiktok ........ #jasonderuloisoverparty pic.twitter.com/YgjXUSUAGb — ً (@JlMlNVERSE) October 18, 2020

the fact that savage love was released on june 11 2020 then got popular on tiktok but when bts made a remix with it IT LANDED #1 AT THE BILLBOARD,, it ain't u honey,,, #JasonDeruloIsOverParty — yaná (@vackerjin) October 19, 2020

Savage Love was released in July 2020 with Jawsh 685. Jason recently came up with its second version featuring Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope. The second version topped the charts within a few days.