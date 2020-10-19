News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Jason Derulo Slammed by BTS Army After He Forgets to Tag K-pop Band on Savage Love Remix Success Post

Jason Derulo, Jungkook

Jason Derulo, Jungkook

Jason Derulo irked fans of BTS after he neglected to mention the band while posting a celebratory video on TikTok after the success of Savage Love remix.

BTS Army, the dedicated fandom of the Korean boyband, has come down heavily on singer Jason Derulo after he neglected to tag them in a post celebrating the success of Savage Love remix. On TikTok, Jason revealed he was celebrating the success of Savage Love remix topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Savage Love remix was Jason's first numero uno song on the chart in 11 years.

He shared a collage of clips from the night and captioned the video, "It's a celebration @#savagelove @hannastocking @ondreazlopez @charlyjordan @itstaylerholder @justmaiko @sommeray @jena @mrmovi3." The singer did not tag or mention BTS in the video.

The video caught BTS' fandom's attention and '#JasonDeruloIsOverParty' started trending on Twitter. Jason tried to rectify the situation by sharing the video on Twitter and mentioning BTS. "Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love," he said. However, the damage was done.

Savage Love was released in July 2020 with Jawsh 685. Jason recently came up with its second version featuring Jungkook, Suga and J-Hope. The second version topped the charts within a few days.


