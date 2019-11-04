Jason Momoa Doubtful of Teaming Up with Robert Pattinson on Batman

Jason Momoa is an enthusiastic actor who loves maintaining a positive and friendly relationship with his co-stars even after their work ends. On numerous occasions, Momoa has voiced his support for actors and actresses whose work he enjoys irrespective of whether he has worked with them or not.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Momoa was asked his opinion of Robert Pattinson being cast as the Batman. To which he replied that he felt Pattinson is a great actor and can't wait to see his performance on the big screen.

Momoa was further asked if the two would be teaming up together anytime soon as their DC comics avatars. Jason Momoa replied, "I mean, it’d be awesome, but I don’t think it’s going that way. Let’s just let them do their thing and I’ll do my thing."

This does not come as a surprise and Momoa is probably voicing his observation following his last team up with Batman. The two characters last appeared together on the big screen alongside Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Superman in Justice League. Despite being financially successful, the film did not do well at impressing audiences.

