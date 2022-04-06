Jason Momoa On Fast and Furious 10: ‘Really Excited to Work with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is all pumped up for starring in the tenth instalment of the much-loved flick Fast and The Furious. The Aquaman star recently expressed his excitement to work with Charlize Theron during an event. Theron is essaying the role of Cipher in Fast and Furious 10.

On Monday, the 42-year-old star appeared for the premiere of Ambulance in Los Angeles. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an enthusiastic Jason said, “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never— I get to work with Charlize first up, which I’m really excited about.”

“She’s amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously, work with the whole cast — most of the cast," stated Jason, as per People Magazine.

The Fast and The Furious franchise is headed by Vin Diesel, and while speaking with ET, Momoa also weighed in on working with the Pacifier actor saying, “I’m sure that’s why they hired me. But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize."

Advertisement

Notably, the upcoming 10th and 11th instalments of the Fast & Furious films will bring the blockbuster series to a close. The films will also see Director Justin Lin return to the series after directing the previous five films.

Interestingly, Fast and the Furious stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel are anticipated to return with Vin Diesel.

Fans will be excited to know that American singer Cardi B, who had a much-discussed appearance in F9, will also return to the film.

When it comes to casting villains, the Fast & Furious series has a strong track record. In the past, actors like Charlize Theron, John Cena, and Idris Elba (for the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff) have slid into villainous roles and looked like they were having a blast.

For the unversed, Jason Momoa is popular for his heroic roles in films like Aquaman and Duncan Idaho. And while there are reports suggesting that Jason will portray the villain. It will be a visual treat to watch him portray a classic, villain. As Momoa is more than excited to work in Fast and Furious 10, his enthusiasm only adds to the likelihood that his Fast & Furious 10 villain will be memorable.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.