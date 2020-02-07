Jason Momoa Peels Off Muscles in Bizarre Behind the Scenes Video of Super Bowl LIV Commercial

Actor Jason Momoa has posted a behind-the-scene video, which shows how his bizarre and hilarious Super Bowl 2020 commercial that he shot for Rocket Mortgage, came together. Rocket Mortgage is a company, which offers mortgage facility for refinancing or buying a home. The company also released the commercial on YouTube.

In the behind-the-scenes video shared on Instagram, Momoa arrives at his home and can be seen getting comfortable. As the video progresses, the Aquaman star walks around in his home and takes off his fake muscles from shoulder, abdomen and chest.

Promoting the company, the actor said home is the place where he can let his guard down and be comfortable in his skin. He added that being original feels pretty good. He then removes a toupe and shows off his bald scalp beneath.

The commercial ends with Momoa struggling to lift a weightless barbell even as his wife Lisa Bonet is able to comfortably lift the barbell. The video shared on Instagram also has more such moments of strength displayed by Lisa. The makers of the ad also explained the idea behind the commercial, how they showed a lanky version of Momoa to keep it funny.

Momoa, 40, played the role of Khal Drogo in a popular television series Game of Thrones, which is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of epic fantasy novels.

Born on August 1, 1979, Momoa played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Besides this, he has done several films and television series. He also featured in films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

