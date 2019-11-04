Jason Momoa Reveals Fans will have to Wait a Long Time for Aquaman Sequel

Jason Momoa has a a lot on his plate right now. The actor-entrepreneur recently revealed himself to be part of an upcoming original Apple+ series. He had compared his upcoming role to that of his role in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, stating that it allowed him to better explore his character. While this may be exciting, it only means that fans will have to wait longer to see the Aquaman star return to his Atlantean avatar.

In an interview with Collider, Jason was asked about the production of Aquaman 2 and when it would be kicking off. To this Momoa said, "I mean, Aquaman 2 will probably be a year-plus away, I don't have a set date on that, unfortunately."

This does mean that fans will have to wait for quite a while for the sequel, but this does not come as a surprise. One of the reasons being that the film is set to release towards the end of 2022. Apart from that, the film's major faces are also occupied currently.

Amber Heard, who plays Mera, was recently signed on for a web series titled The Stand based on Stephen King's novel. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who played Black Manta is currently shooting for three films and has also signed on to appear in The Matrix 4. On top of it, director James Wan himself is very occupied. He recently began work on his latest horror film Malignant which he has written and will be producing and directing.

Although the details surrounding Aquaman 2 have been kept under wraps, Momoa had earlier revealed that he had shared ideas for the sequel with Wan and Warner Bros for the film which both parties had approved.

He had also teased the film's concept, stating, "I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea. There are no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us. I've been working with our previous writer and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it."

