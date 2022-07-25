Jason Momoa Survives Head-on Collision With a Motorcycle, Suffers 'Non-Life Threatening' Injuries

Actor Jason Momoa was recently involved in a car accident that reportedly took place at the Old Topanga Road near Calabasas in California. As per a report by the Independent, the Aquaman actor’s car collided with a motorcyclist on Sunday morning. If the report is to be believed then the motorcyclist and Jason Momoa suffered only minimal injuries and made it out of the accident safely.

According to the publication, the collision took place around 11 am as suggested by the California Highway Patrol. A statement given by the agency has also identified the motorcyclist who is said to be a 21-year-old man namely Vitaliy Avagimyan. The collision seemingly happened around a curve when the biker jumped lanes and dashed into Momoa’s car head-on.

Reportedly, Momoa stepped out of the car immediately after the collision to assist the biker and also called 911. The agency said, “As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle. After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911,” reported Independent.

The cops confirmed both Momoa and the biker suffered ‘non-life threatening' injuries. The footage of the accident was recovered by TMZ, which sees the 42-year-old running towards the biker as the paramedics arrive at the location. The portal claims that the rider apparently crossed over Momoa’s lane which caused the collision and left him flying briefly. The reported injuries to the biker include bruises on the leg and a minor injury to their thumb. Even Jason Momoa came out of it with just a few scratches.

The Aquaman actor has maintained to remain silent on the accident and hasn’t issued any official statement as of yet. In addition to this, the cause of the collision is still being investigated by the designated authorities. Further details about the extent of injuries can only be confirmed after Momoa and his team issue an official statement.

This comes just months after Momoa posted a photo of himself undergoing an MRI scan, the reason for which still remains unknown. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity wrote, “You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha j. Thankful for my ohana and friends” while sharing the picture. Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, the fans of the actor were left utterly rejoiced when his collaboration with Vin Diesel for Fast X was officially confirmed by the makers. Apart from this, he has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Slumberland and the highly anticipated superhero movie Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here