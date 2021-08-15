Jason Momoa Sweeps 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke Off Her Feet in Mini Game of Thrones Reunion

Two of the most beloved actors from Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa, had a sort of reunion over the weekend. Emilia and Jason played one of TV’s most famous on-screen couples as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in HBO’s adventure fantasy series. Meeting Jason, Emilia shared a photo of herself being whisked off her feet by the Aquaman star on Instagram and posted the caption, “When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft."

The stars played husband and wife in the hit HBO fantasy drama, and although Momoa’s role was relatively short-lived, the pair have remained close friends ever since. The caption of Emilia’s post refers to the words of endearment Khal Drogo used for her in the show.

It looks like the reunion was for the birthday of David Benioff, the co-creator, showrunner, and writer of Game of Thrones. Jason posted some more photos with Emilia and Benioff and said, “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j."

Momoa previously revealed that whenever he goes to the UK, he always meets up with Emilia. The actress has spoken publicly about how the actor took care of her when they filmed their sex scenes. At the time, she was 23 and inexperienced in the industry, and intimacy coordinators hadn’t yet been introduced on set.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here