Jason Momoa Teases 'Way Bigger' Aquaman Sequel, Says Warner Bros Loved His Ideas
Jason Momoa, who appeared in Justice League and the titular standalone film as the underwater superhero Aquaman, will be reprising his role for James Wan's next film.
File photo.
After the success of Aquaman, Jason Momoa is making a comeback as the underwater superhero who first appeared in Justice League. The 2018 film showed the back-story of the superhero who becomes the king of the underwater country of Atlantis.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor teased a “way bigger” sequel in comparison to the first standalone film. "There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels. There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger! I’m really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie and just went into Warner Bros in D.C. and said, ‘You know, I have some ideas,’ and, they love them and James [Wan, director] and everyone is like, ‘We’re all taking it in. We’re excited to do another one,’” he said.
The actor also opened up about the huge scope superhero films have for actors. He said that he told his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz that her being cast as Catwoman in the new Batman film will be a big opportunity for her. “That’s actually the first thing I said to her -- ‘Your life’s going to change,’” Momoa said. “I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for -- she’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team baby!’” the actor shared.
Directed by James Wan under Warner Bros Studios, Aquaman 2 will also star Amber Heard. The film is slated to release on December 16, 2022.
