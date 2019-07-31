Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Revenge Action Drama Sweet Girl for Netflix
In Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa will play a grieving husband who vows to bring justice to the perpetrators of his wife's death while protecting his only daughter.
Image: Instagram/Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa is set to star in the revenge action film Sweet Girl.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play a grieving husband who vows to bring justice to the perpetrators of his wife's death, while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Brian Andrew Mendoza is making his directorial debut with the Netflix film.
Mendoza has previously collaborated with Momoa as a producer on action drama Braven and as an executive producer on the digital platform's series Frontier.
Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, who also worked on Frontier, will back the project via their ASAP Entertainment banner along with Momoa and Mendoza.
The Aquaman star said he is excited to partner with Netflix once again. "I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision," Momoa said.
Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner have written the screenplay, with Will Staples revising the latest draft. Martin Kistler is attached to executive produce.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Buys Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth Rs 61.75 Lakh
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- CAB to Give Lifetime Achievement Award to Arun Lal
- Has Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Copied its Poster from European Artist?
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official