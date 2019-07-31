Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Revenge Action Drama Sweet Girl for Netflix

In Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa will play a grieving husband who vows to bring justice to the perpetrators of his wife's death while protecting his only daughter.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Revenge Action Drama Sweet Girl for Netflix
Image: Instagram/Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa is set to star in the revenge action film Sweet Girl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will play a grieving husband who vows to bring justice to the perpetrators of his wife's death, while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter. Brian Andrew Mendoza is making his directorial debut with the Netflix film.

Mendoza has previously collaborated with Momoa as a producer on action drama Braven and as an executive producer on the digital platform's series Frontier.

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, who also worked on Frontier, will back the project via their ASAP Entertainment banner along with Momoa and Mendoza.

 

The Aquaman star said he is excited to partner with Netflix once again. "I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision," Momoa said.

Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner have written the screenplay, with Will Staples revising the latest draft. Martin Kistler is attached to executive produce.

