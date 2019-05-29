Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo

Actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, says he and his friend drove around Ireland during a break while shooting the fantasy drama as they were too broke to fly home.Momoa, 39, shared an image on Instagram from the time. "So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this," he captioned the picture."It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend (Brian Andrew Mendoza). While filming GoT we had a lil break. We were to (sic) broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it's perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times. It was the simplest moments I remember the most," he wrote.“I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I'm just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j," he added.After eight seasons, Game of Thrones recently ended in a way that did not go down well with a lot of viewers around the world, including Momoa. Daenerys Targaryen (Khaleesi, his wife played by Emilia Clarke) is stabbed to death by her lover and nephew Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) in one of the most heart-breaking twists of the show.Frustrated with the ending, Moma had said, "Let me get this sh*t straight. You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi... Oh my God! We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight.""I feel lost. I'm lost. What the f**k? Drogon should've melted his a**. Ugh. And the godda*n bar is closed!" he added.