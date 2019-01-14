English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
DC Extended Universe’s recently released Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is on a record breaking spree.
File photo.
DC Extended Universe’s recently released Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, is on a record breaking spree. Warner Bros. Pictures' Aquaman has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office with collections over one month since it reigned supreme in its first market, China.
DCEU's origin story of the half-human half-Atlantean Aquaman, helmed by James Wan, held the top spot in the world four weeks in a row internationally and the top spot for three weeks in North America.
The announcement was made by Ron Sanders, President of Worldwide Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, read a statement.
"We're thrilled audiences around the world have embraced 'Aquaman' in such a big, big way. Jason, the filmmakers and the team at DC have delivered a film that people love, and we are so appreciative of their support," Sanders said.
Wan said, "Firstly, massive love and thank you to the fans and audiences around the world. Humbled by the way you've embraced 'Aquaman' and how it has resonated on a global scale. I'll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic Super Heroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come."
He thanked the film's cast members for "breathing life into our beloved characters".
"And, of course, this movie wouldn't be what it is without the incredible achievement of everyone involved, from the heads of department to every single crew member, who demanded utmost excellence in helping design and create this cinematic experience."
Aquaman revived the franchise's space in the market. The film was a thrust for Warner Bros. as the production house didn't see much success with its recent superhero movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.
Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.
(With inputs from IANS)
