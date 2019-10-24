Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jason Momoa's Pitch for Aquaman 2 Approved by Warner Bros. Pictures

Jason Momoa claimed to have some ideas for Aquaman sequel he was passionate about since the shooting of the first film.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman.
Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman.

From the moment he was cast, Jason Momoa has been very dedicated and loyal towards his role as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. The actor has been pitching in his own ideas since the first film. He recently pitched a few ideas for the Aquaman sequel to director James Wan who promised to mention the ideas to the Warner Bros. Pictures.

Now it seems like even the production house has enjoyed and greenlit Momoa's ideas. While speaking to SYFY Wire, Momoa had stated that he had his own vision for Arthur Curry and his place in the DCEU. He said, " I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I had the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to producer Peter Safran, and I pitched it to Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome."

Jason Momoa had also added that Aquaman 2 would be a team vision that includes some of his passions that he had been considering since the first film.

At the Ellen Degeneres show, he had talked about his excitement for Aquaman 2 and its storyline. He revealed, "I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea, kind of like what I'm doing with this. There are no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I've been working with our previous writer and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it."

Aquaman 2 is expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

