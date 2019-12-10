Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters Movie is Titled Afterlife

Sony Pictures' upcoming Ghostbusters film is titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The movie, directed by Jason Reitman, son of original helmer Ivan Reitman, is set to release on July 10, 2020.

According to Deadline, the makers also shared the new poster of the film penned by Jason and Gil Kenan.

Jason will continue the story that began with 1984's original cast and its 1989 sequel. The new movie will revolve around a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids who arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film's officially released synopsis reads, "After being evicted from their home, two children and their single mother move to Summerville, Oklahoma after inheriting property from their late grandfather. When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the children discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters, who have become something of a myth as many have long-since forgotten the events of the "Manhattan Crossrip of 1984", and the secret legacy that their grandfather left behind."

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles from the previous films. While the film had been planned for a long time, it never reached the execution stage due to scheduling conflicts with Murray. The project came to a full stop after the passing away of cast member Harold Ramis in 2014 and thus led to the making of the recent female-led Ghostbusters reboot. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd also star, and most of the actors involved in the original franchise are returning.

Dan Aykroyd, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, and Michael Beugg are executive producers, while Ivan Reitman is producing the movie.

(With inputs from PTI)

