Jason Shah Confirms Dating VJ Anusha Dandekar, Says 'Life's Been Beautiful with Her'

Actor Jason Shah who is well known for his shows and films like Jhansi Ki Rani, Fitoor, Barrister Babu and more, recently confirmed dating VJ Anusha Dandekar. In a candid conversation with Times of India, the actor said that they are just enjoying this phase as they are spending quality time together.

Speaking about their relationship, Jason said, “I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind, and a free spirit who believes in living life at the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her.”

He also revealed that his partner never judges him for anything. “I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future,” he added.

The duo met during the shooting of a music video.

Anusha was recently under the spotlight for opening up about her breakup with actor Karan Kundra. In a long penned note that she had shared on Instagram, Anusha hinted that Kundra lied and cheated on her. She also mentioned that she waited for an apology, which never came.

