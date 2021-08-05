Jason Shah Says 'Ask Anusha Dandekar Why I Removed Her Photos From Instagram'

When actor Jason Shah removed most photos of girlfriend Anusha Dandekar from his Instagram feed, it was speculated that it was because she was to be entering the Bigg Boss house. But Anusha posted a video on Instagram to clarify that she is not entering the reality show. Then why did Jason remove her photos? When he was asked if he had pulled down the pictures if she was upset for some reason, he said to ETimes, “That’s the way you think."

He was also asked if he would post those pictures back, and he retorted, “For what reason?" He added, “I might put them back, who knows. It will depend on what and how I feel, man kiya toh karenge."

The actor refused to put an end to the speculation around their relationship status, and said, “Let the speculation continue. I love it when the speculation intensifies, mujhe maza aata hai." He also indicated that Anusha is aware why he has removed the photos. “Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo."

Anusha and Jason Shah had made their relationship public in April, this year. Last year, Anusha had an ugly break-up with Karan Kundrra who earlier dated Kritika Kamra. Jason has been a part of television shows such as ‘Barrister Babu’, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, ‘Chandrashekhar’, as well as Bigg Boss 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here