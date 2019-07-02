Jason Statham, Conor McGregor Own the #BottleCapChallenge, Watch Videos
Jason Statham and other Hollywood celebrities tried their hands at the viral #bottlecapchallenge. Watch here.
Image of Jason Statham, Conor McGregor, courtesy of Instagram
After being challenged by singer-songwriter John Mayer, Hobbs and Shaw star Jason Statham tried out the now viral #bottlecap challenge. It relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands. Mayer, Statham, comedian Whitney Cummings, MMA champion Conor McGregor and others tried with enthusiasm and emerged victorious at the end of it.
Statham posted his slo-mo video on Instagram, where he can be seen untwisting the cap with his perfect spin-kick. However, this is not the first time that Statham has given us a glimpse to his action-loving side. His filmography includes mega action blockbusters, including the upcoming Hobbs and Shaw, also featuring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba. Captioning the post, Statham wrote, "#bottlecapchallenge
#challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr. This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri (sic)."
Watch video featuring Staham and others here:
Statham nominated director Guy Ritchie to take up the challenge. Whereas Statham's Hobbs and Shaw releases on August 2 worldwide.
