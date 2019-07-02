Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jason Statham, Conor McGregor Own the #BottleCapChallenge, Watch Videos

Jason Statham and other Hollywood celebrities tried their hands at the viral #bottlecapchallenge. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jason Statham, Conor McGregor Own the #BottleCapChallenge, Watch Videos
Image of Jason Statham, Conor McGregor, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After being challenged by singer-songwriter John Mayer, Hobbs and Shaw star Jason Statham tried out the now viral #bottlecap challenge. It relates to placing a plastic bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely shut. The goal is to untwist/open the cap with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle with your hands. Mayer, Statham, comedian Whitney Cummings, MMA champion Conor McGregor and others tried with enthusiasm and emerged victorious at the end of it.

Statham posted his slo-mo video on Instagram, where he can be seen untwisting the cap with his perfect spin-kick. However, this is not the first time that Statham has given us a glimpse to his action-loving side. His filmography includes mega action blockbusters, including the upcoming Hobbs and Shaw, also featuring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba. Captioning the post, Statham wrote, "#bottlecapchallenge

#challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr. This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri (sic)."

Watch video featuring Staham and others here:

View this post on Instagram

I personally feel like I won the #bottlecapchallenge.

A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on

Statham nominated director Guy Ritchie to take up the challenge. Whereas Statham's Hobbs and Shaw releases on August 2 worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram