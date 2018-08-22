Jassi Gill Had to Give Screen Tests to Get Roles in Happy Phir Bhag Jaayegi and Panga

Punjabi actor-singer Jassi Gill says he feels blessed to have been announced as the part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, even before his debut Bollywood film hit the theatres.The 29-year-old actor, who is foraying into Hindi cinema with Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, says it helps a debutante create his/her goodwill early on in the film industry."I got both the films through proper screen tests. I'm lucky the news came while I'm promoting 'Happy'. It helps a newcomer gain faith in the industry," Gill told PTI in an interview."I had locked two other pictures when I came on board 'Happy...'. 'Panga' was offered to me long back. We had even discussed the project. But the makers wanted to announce the project in a special manner - so that theme of the film reaches out to the audience along with its title," he adds.The actor, who has been paired opposite Sonakshi Sinha in the sequel to Happy Bhaag Jayegi, will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Tiwari's film."I'm feeling blessed to be working with A-listers such as Sonakshi and Kangana right in the beginning of my career. I just want to do my best. I don't want people to rethink casting me," he adds. Gill says when the banner, Colour Yellow Productions, reached out to him, he thought they wanted him to sing a Punjabi number in some film.By then Gill had done over half a dozen Punjabi films, Mr & Mrs 420 being his debut in 2014."But when I met Mudassar sir in Mumbai, he told me he wanted to cast me in the film and wanted to go in for a screen test. It was a pleasant surprise for me."He says Aziz offered the part of Khushwant Singh Khushi after watching his Punjabi song video, Nakhre."I just want people to know that I have got this opportunity through my hard work," he says.He hopes the manner in which Punjabi music has found its groove in Bollywood, Punjabi actors will also create an audience for themselves.The actor has two more Bollywood films in his kitty, but he chose not to reveal the details. Also starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal, the film releases this Friday.