1-MIN READ

Jassie Gill Shoots His Latest Music Video 'Ehna Chauni Aa' On Phone

According to a report, the song was ready to be released but a video couldn't be done because of the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Punjabi star Jassie Gill has unveiled his latest track Ehna Chauni Aa. He got creative during the ongoing lockdown period and shot the song's video on a phone.

According to a source, the song was ready and they had to release it with a video. As it's not possible to gather the whole team now, he shot it on phone.

"This song just like every other song of mine, is pure melody and is all about love. It was a different experience, having shot the whole video on an iPhone 11 pro and we are sure the fans will love it," said Jassie.

The romantic single has received a lot of love on YouTube. Many of his fans have left hearts in the comments section and appreciated him for shooting a video on a phone. The singer and actor has also urged people to stay home, stay safe and take the required precautionary measures that one needs to.

Here's the full song:

Meanwhile, after making his Bollywood acting debut in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018, he starred in Panga this year.

