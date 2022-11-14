Jathi Ratnalu Actress Faria Abdullah’s 'Green Is The New Black' Pics Are All About Charm

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has worked in films like Most Eligible Bachelor, Valli Mayil, and Jathi Ratnalu to list a few. More than films, the actress is known for her striking social media presence. Faria often drops stunning pictures on her Gram, which is a treat to the eyes, bewitching fans with her hearty smile and quintessential curly hair. Recently, the Telugu diva has charmed her admirers once again by sharing a streak of photos on Instagram. Faria has proved that green is the colour of her soul.

“Green is the new black,” she captioned her post. Slipping into a forest green pleated dress, having subtle puffed-up sleeves, Faris looked all things pretty. Twirling in the free-flowy attire, the actress seemed to be enjoying herself, flashing her million-dollar smile. She teamed up her bubbly avatar with a chic brown belt, tied securely around her waist and a pair of remarkable sun-shaped earrings.

Faria kept her glam quotient minimalistic, adding just a dash of glossy pink lipstick and on-fleek winged eyeliner to enhance her look. She rounded off her look by tying up her tresses with a hair clutch, letting her curly locks loose. Giving out some awesome poses for her clicks, Faria stole the hearts of her followers.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans, floored by the Telugu star’s simple yet chic style, went all hearts in the comments. “Cinderella,” remarked one user. “Most beautiful,’ lavished a second. “God bless your smile,” dropped another individual.

Faria’s fashion diaries are always on point. Be it donning traditional wear or mastering the western look, the actress slays in both with the perfect grace. If you don’t believe us, check out some of the diva’s pictures with your own eyes.

Faria who stepped into Tollywood with the film Jathi Ratnalu, has a long way to go before she achieves stardom, the actress is surely gaining traction in the film industry. She was last seen in the Telugu-language adventure comedy flick, Like, Share, and Subscribe. The film which was released on November 4 this year also starred Santosh Shoban, Dayanand Reddy, Mime Gopi, and Brahmaji. Faria’a upcoming projects are not yet announced as of yet.

