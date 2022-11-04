Jathi Ratnalu Director Anudeep KV Suffers From A Rare Disease; Know Details

Anudeep KV is suffering from a rare disease, revealed the Telugu director himself in a recent interview. Anudeep shared that he has been diagnosed with Highly Sensitive Disorder (HSP). Elaborating on the same, he said that he was diagnosed with this disease due to some changes in his body. He added that if he drinks cider, his brain stops functioning completely. The Jathi Ratnalu director further stated that he also gets blacked out sometimes and gets tired quickly.

On the work front, Anudeep KV made his directorial debut with the movie Pittagoda in 2016. But, his breakthrough film was Jathi Ratnalu, which was released last year and became a blockbuster. The movie was a comedy-drama, produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema. The film starred Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramkrishna, and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

Top showsha video

Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh also featured in the Telugu film in supporting roles. The movie revolved around three happy-go-lucky men, who arrive in Hyderabad in pursuit of a better life but land up in jail for a crime they didn’t commit. The movie minted 70 crores at the box office and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, Anudeep directed the Tamil-language romantic-comedy film, Prince. It was bankrolled by Suresh Babu, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, and D. Suresh Babu under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions. The movie was headlined by Shivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, and Sathyaraj. The music for this film was composed by Thaman S, with cinematography and editing handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and Praveen KL, respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here