Jatin Sarna Looks Promising As Yashpal Sharma In New '83 Poster

Actor Jatin Sarna is all set to step into the shoes of former Indian cricket team batsman Yashpal Sharma for Kabir Khan’s next directorial, ’83. The details of his looks were revealed in the latest poster from the upcoming film.

Jatin will be essaying the role of the former Indian middle-order batsman in the sports drama alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Saqib Saleem. The official Instagram handle of ’83 revealed Jatin as the next devil in the series. The post read, “The fearless batsman who could single-handedly change the game for India. #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83.”

Jatin also took to his Instagram to repost the character snapshot. He gave an insight into his role's personality, saying, “Mujh se zyada mera balla baat karta hai (My bat speaks more than me).”

Prior to the release of the Sacred Games star’s first look, the makers also revealed the characters of other members of Kapil Dev’s world cup winning team, which included Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.

For the unversed, ’83 highlights Indian cricket team’s winning streak during the 1983 World Cup. Under the captainship of former Indian player Kapil Dev, the country debuted its World cup win.

The film also stars Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya and R Badree in supporting roles and is scheduled to release on April 10.

