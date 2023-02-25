CHANGE LANGUAGE
Javed Akhtar Answers If He Was Scared To Make 'Controversial' 26/11 Comment In Lahore
2-MIN READ

Javed Akhtar Answers If He Was Scared To Make 'Controversial' 26/11 Comment In Lahore

Javed Akhtar also told a gathering in Lahore that even though Pakistani artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan have been warmly welcomed in India, Pakistan has never held a single show of Lata Mangeshkar.

Javed Akhtar says one needs to make such comments because 'why should we just shut up?'

Days after Javed Akhtar reminded Pakistan of the 26/11 terror attacks, the lyricist has now shared how it became ‘too big’. During a recent event, Akhtar mentioned how it felt like he won World War III after he returned to India following the event in Lahore. He also bravely stated that one needs to make such comments because ‘why should we just shut up?’

Javed Akhtar Reacts To His 26/11 Comment In Lahore

“It became too big, it feels embarrassing, feel like I should not go (for such events). Yaha aya to laga pata nahi third World War jeet ke aya hoon (as if I won the third world war). The people and the media have so many reactions. I was embarrrased aisa kya keh diya? Itni baat to kehni padegi, chup rahein kya (we have to say as much, should we just shut up)?" Javed Akhtar told ABP.

Was Javed Akhtar Scared of Making ‘Controversial’ Comment In Pak?

When asked if he was also scared to make such a statement in Pakistan at an event that was full of Pakistanis, the lyricist clearly stated that he is not scared of anyone. “Is tarah ki baatein, jo controversial hain…jis mulk pe paida hue, jeete hain aur marenge waha karte rehte hain to dusre mulk me do din jana waha kya dar tha? Jab yaha nahi darte to waha kya darenge (I make such controversial comments in the country where I was born and will die, why would I be scared in a country I was visiting for two days? I am not scared here, why would I be scared there)?" he added.

What Had Javed Akhtar Said In Lahore?

Akhtar recently attended an event in Lahore when a journalist asked him to tell people in India that Pakistan is ‘a positive, friendly and loving country’. To this, Javed Akhtar reminded him about the 26/11 terror attacks.

“Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this),” he had said as quoted by The Print.

