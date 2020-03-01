English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Javed Akhtar Calls Thappad 'Milestone of Indian Cinema', Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha Are Overjoyed

Javed Akhtar congratulated the team of Thappad and called it "the most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant film of recent times."

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
Anubhav Sinha's latest offering Thappad has been receiving positive responses from the audience and critics alike. Apart from Taapsee Pannu's acting, the film's dealing with a sensitive issue is also being lauded.

Among the ones impressed with the film was lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who took to Twitter to congratulate everyone who made the subject come alive on the silver screen. He wrote, "Today I saw one of the most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant films of recent times. Thappad is an extremely well told and well-performed movie. My congratulations to the writers, director, performers and the whole crew for this Milestone of Indian cinema."

Taapsee rejoiced at the appreciation and responded to the tweet in no time. Retweeting the same, she wrote, "Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad"

The film's director Anubhav also couldn't contain his happiness and joked about retiring. "Javed Akhtar called. Complimented about writing. I am retiring!!! #THAPPAD," he wrote.

The film is about a married woman, Taapsee, who gives a befitting reply and files for divorce after her husband, played by Pavail Gulati, slaps her at a house party. The movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Maya Sarao among others. The movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha.

