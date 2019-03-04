Javed Akhtar Conferred With Honorary Doctorate by Jamia Hamdard University

⁦@Javedakhtarjadu⁩ conferred Hon Doctorate of Literature by #Jamia Hamdard. Earlier recipients President APJ Kalam and Prof Amartya Sen . What an honour ! pic.twitter.com/JKzvDbqvNe — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 4, 2019

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Jamia Hamdard University. His wife and actress Shabana Azmi tweeted about the honour on Monday.Javed and Shabana were at the university's three-day poetry festival, Jashn-e-Adab, to celebrate the latter's father Kaifi Azmi's centenary year.A special convocation was organised at the university, where Javed was given the honorary doctorate in literature. Previous recipients of honorary doctorates from the university were Professor Amartya Sen and former President APJ Abdul Kalam.Javed is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards. As a screenwriter, he has teamed up with Salim Khan to write blockbuster films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Zanjeer and Sholay in the '70s.In recent years, he has written Lakshya and Don: The Chase Begins Again. Javed is a regular contributor in his kids Farhan and Zoya Akhtar's films. His poems have added depth to films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy. Javed's filmography as a lyricist is even longer, as he continues to be one of the principal songwriters in Hindi cinema.